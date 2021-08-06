Four local athletes snag all-state girls basketball honors

The Bulldogs finished their season with nine wins and placed second in the Coastal Range League to eventual state champion Clatskanie. Willamina was led by two talented seniors, Kaya McLean and Kira Rankin, and junior floor general Gracie France.

McLean was named to the all-state second team after leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points per game. She also tallied six rebounds, three steals and two blocks per contest in 2021.

Rankin placed on the all-state third team. She was a nightly triple-double threat for the ‘Dogs, averaging 10 points, five assists, four steals and four assists per game.

France was an all-state honorable mention. The junior guard paced Willamina with six steals per contest, while adding seven points and five assists.

Hailee Stephenson, Y-C’s sophomore power forward, earned a second team all-state selection. She led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and blocks in a breakout campaign.

Clatskanie’s Shelby Blodgett and John Blodgett were the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.