By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • June 25, 2021 Tweet

Four finalists seek Sheridan city manager position

Heidi Bell Steve Dahl Erik Glover Rick Hohnbaum

A former Amity City Clerk and Yamhill City Councilor are among four finalists for the Sheridan City Manager position.

The finalists are:

Heidi Bell, current city manager in Donald, located in Marion County; Steve Dahl, present city manager in in the Douglas County community of Drain; Erik Glover, current city manager in Moro, located in Sherman County, and Rick Hohnbaum, present chief financial officer in Coquille, located in Coos County.

Jensen Strategies of Portland is overseeing the hiring process. Current City Manager Frank Sheridan, who is retiring at the end of the year, released the finalists' names through Jensen.

A snapshot of the finalists:

Bell has served Donald since 2012. She has 11 years of local government experience, including her work in Amity and as the Tualatin (Washington County) Planning Clerk.

She has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Oregon, a master certificate in not-for-profit management and her bachelor's degree, both from Linfield University.

Dahl has worked in Drain since 2017. He has 16 years of local government experience, including stints as city manager in Phoenix, located in Jackson County; economic development coordinator in the Josephine community of Grants Pass and the economic development coordinator for Grant County.

He has a master's and bachelor's degree from Willamette University.

Glover has served Moro as its city administrator since 2017 and has been a Sherman County Planning Commissioner since 2018. He has four years of local government experience and is a former Wasco (Sherman County) City Councilor.

He has a a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University.

Hohnbaum has worked in his financial position in Coquille just since last year. He has 20 years of local government exeprience, including jobs as Monroe City Administrator in Benton County and Gold Hill in Jackson County. He is also a former Sherwood Mayor.

He has a master's degree from Portland State University and a bachelors from Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

Hohnbaum was once a finalist for the Amity City Administrator job.

Larry Layton retired and there were four finalists to replace him, including Hohnbaum, in addition to former Amity Mayor Michael Cape, City Councilor Joshua Simson and Justin Hogue, who got the job.

Hogue resigned to take an administrative position with Yamhill County.

The Sheridan community will have an opportunity to meet the finalists via a virtual online reception the evening of Monday, July 12.

Details on how to register for the event will be released in early July.

Candidate interviews will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15. The city council is expected to make a selection Friday, July 16.