Flora G. Suarez 1952 - 2022

Flora G. Suarez, age 69, long-time resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away July 13, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Flora was born July 18, 1952, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Cecilio T. Suarez and Flora (Guerrero) Suarez. In 1998, though both parents were American citizens, Flora gathered her documents and had herself registered and documented as an American citizen.

Flora graduated from McMinnville High School and attended Linfield College; she was very proud of being a sous-chef, and her service included time at Linfield College. She was a great cook, and she shared her talent with her family and friends. Flora was also a caregiver at Mid-Valley Residential Homes. Her favorite jobs were the ones where she worked with physically and mentally challenged people. They were the folks closest to her heart.



She loved doing a variety of crafts and was especially fond of embroidery projects. Flora enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and herbs. She enjoyed opera and watching old black-and-white movies.



Flora stayed in touch with family and friends, sending cards decorated with colorful stickers and long hand-written letters. She had a wonderful sharp and sarcastic wit. She was quick to work hard and just as quick to enjoy a shopping trip or a good laugh with all.



Flora is survived by her siblings, Juana Erb, Herminia Suarez, Cecilio Suarez Jr, Luisa McIntosh, Tomas Suarez, Ruben Suarez, and Maria Suarez; Alicia Suarez, David Suarez, Yolanda Suarez and Susy Suarez; numerous nieces and nephews; her dear friends, Linda and Larry Guzman and their children; and her true love, her little dog Marley.