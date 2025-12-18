Flood watch in effect through Saturday; sandbags fill stations open

[Updated 12/18 4:30 p.m. / NWS now expects moderate flood stage in McMinnville]

A flood watch for northwest Oregon is in effect through Saturday as local waterways continue to rise.

The National Weather Service says one to two inches of rain is expected Thursday in McMinnville and another half to three quarters of an inch is possible Thursday night.

A wind advisory has also been issued until 7 p.m. Thursday, with gusts as high as 26 miles per hour possible.

Local cities and Yamhill County have sandbag fill stations available at the following locations:

-- Yamhill County Public Works Building, 2040 Lafayette Ave., McMinnville

-- Riverside Drive Dog Park, 1900 N.E. Riverside Drive, McMinnville

-- Jaquith Park, 1306 N. Main St., Newberg (bring your own bags and shovel)

-- Bridge Street in Lafayette next to Commons Park

-- 400 block of Northeast Cherry Hill Road and Balm St., Sheridan, at the end of Northeast Jefferson St. (bring your own bags and shovel)

-- Willamina Public Works building, 500 S.E Adams St. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (may be extended based on need)

The South Yamhill River in McMinnville is expected to crest 4 p.m. Saturday at 53.76 feet, according to NWS. "Expect flooding of some buildings and structures in the south portions of McMinnville, along with widespread farmland flooding and numerous flooded roads along the South Yamhill near McMinnville and downstream to the confluence with the Willamette River.

In Willamina, NWS predicts the river to crest 4 a.m. Friday at 15.11 feet, about three feet higher than it was on Dec. 9. The river there dropped to below five feet earlier this week before the next round of heavy rain.