Flag Day ceremony planned in Carlton

Carlton Memorial Post 173 of the American Legion will host a Flag Day ceremony Tuesday, June 14. The event will start at 7 p.m. at the post, 158 E. Main St., Carlton.

The Forever Flags Band will perform. Members of the Legion and of AMVETS Post 1993 will talk about the American flag’s history and meaning.

People with flags that need to be retired can bring them to the event. Flags to be retired should include tags stating when and where they were flown.

For more information, send email to john.vernon.peterson@gmail.com.