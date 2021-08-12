August 12, 2021 Tweet

Fire weather, excessive heat warnings now in effect

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning because of unstable weather conditions conducive to fire. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.

In addition, the region remains under an emergency heat watch through Saturday. Residents are reminded to seek shade and keep hydrated, and to ensure pets have plenty of shade and water.

Cooling centers are open at McMinnville First Baptist Church, Yamhill Gospel Rescue Mission, and McMinnville Library, and water stations are offered a Joe Dancer Park, City Park, and Wortman Park.

The Red Flag affected area is all of western Willamette Valley and the north Oregon Coast Range, due to high temperatures and low humidity, a combination of factors that can lead to starting fires or worsening existing ones. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.