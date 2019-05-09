Fire threat demands community vigilance

It’s turned relentlessly hot and dry in Oregon, and we all know what that means. Wildfire season is upon us.

Archaeological records show wildfire has helped shape our planet, for better and worse, for at least 420 million years. On average, more than 100,000 wildfires burn 4 to 5 million acres of American range and timberland every year, striking throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Wildfire requires three elements — heat, fuel and oxygen. And they appear in great natural abundance in the U.S., particularly the hotter, drier West.

Four out of five wildfires stemfrom human activity, often careless human activity. Already, we’ve suffered a significant local wildfire attributed to a runaway slash burn.

We can’t prevent all wildfire, nor would we want to. However, we can greatly reduce the danger to people, homes and communities by taking particular care when Nature dials up the heat.