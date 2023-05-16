Fire guts Carlton home

The blaze was reported at 6:15 a.m., according to Carlton Fire Chief Tim Jech.

“It started on the back porch,” he said. “When we got there, fire was coming out the front door and from an upstairs bedroom.”

The two-story home, which also had an attached garage, was a total loss, according to the chief. “There was nothing in there to save, that’s for sure,” he said.

There were five residents home at the time, and they all got out safely. One of the occupants, however, was hospitalized with a burn to the hand. Jech said he believes the individual was treated and released.

Eight pieces of equipment and 15 firefighters from Amity, Carlton, McMinnville and Yamhill responded to the blaze.