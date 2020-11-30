Marcus Larson/News-Register Rusty Rae/News-Register

November 30, 2020

Fire engulfs apartment building south of downtown McMinnville

Multiple fire agencies responded to a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at the Baker Street Apartments, 429 S.E. Baker Street, just behind St Vincent de Paul.

Flames could be seen burning out the top of the two-story building as smoke billowed through downtown just a few blocks away.

All occupants were safely evacuated, according to McMinnville Fire Chief Rich Leipfert. One individual was removed by firefighters but not hospitalized, he said.

Multiple witnesses say they saw McMinnville police officers enter the building before fire crews arrived.

The American Red Cross is assisting evacuated residents.

Equipment and personnel from throughout the county responded. No firefighter injuries were reported, according to the chief..

No cause has been determined, Leipfert said.

Both sides of Highway 99W -- Adams and Baker streets -- are closed as traffic is being rerouted through town. It's unknown how long the detour will be in place, as firefighters are expected to be at the scene into the evening hours.