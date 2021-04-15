Fire destroys rural Amity home; three dogs perish

A two-alarm fire destroyed a home and its contents in rural Amity late Wednesday night. Four occupants safely escaped, but three dogs perished.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. at 9751 S.W. Lancefield Road, west of town, according to Amity Fire District spokesperson Scott Law.

Amity and McMinnville Fire Department crews initially responded but the fire quickly went to a second alarm as the residence was engulfed when firefighters initially arrived.

The four occupants had self-evacuated, and one individual was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Five residents have been displaced. They are staying with family in McMinnville and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team will investigate the cause, but the blaze is not considered suspicious, according to Law.

A total of 34 firefighters responded with 14 pieces of equipment, from Amity, McMinnville and the Sheridan/Southwestern Polk/West Valley fire districts, in addition to the sheriff's office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.