Fire crews respond to Willamette Valley Medical Center

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Firefighters responded to the Willamette Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning. Light smoke was reported on the third floor.

McMinnville firefighters responded about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the four-story Willamette Valley Medical Center.

There was a report of a "light haze of smoke" on the third floor, according to Fire Chief Rich Leipfert.

The cause of the smoke was an overheated ballast in a fluorescent light on the floor, the chief said.

The floor was evacuated shortly after the first crews arrived, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Hospital personnel assisted with that process.

Firefighters were on the roof of the facility checking the HVAC system.

"Crews are checking air handling units and any other electrical sources that serve the third floor," Leipfert said.

Units from Amity, Dayton and McMinnville were on scene, and they began clearing about 9:30.