Ferry reopens; authorities plan to search Thursday for car in river

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Marion County officials plan to continue searching for the vehicle Thursday morning, but said it is now considered a recovery mission.

- - -

Yamhill County agencies, including Dayton and McMinnville fire departments and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are participating in efforts to retrieve a car that went into the Willamette River at the site of the Wheatland Ferry on the Marion County side.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office gave this account:

Shortly after 4 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the report of a SUV that drove into the Willamette River at the Wheatland Ferry, just north of Keizer.

Prior to emergency crews arriving on scene, the vehicle was completely submerged in the water. Witnesses at the scene reported only seeing one person in the vehicle when it entered the river.

The vehicle floated about a little way downstream before sinking. Officials believe there is one person still in the car.

During recovery efforts, the Willamette River Boat Launch on Matheny Road will be closed. Search crews do not anticipate disrupting traffic using the Wheatland Ferry during search operations.

A Life Flight helicopter and drone assisted in the search operation Thursday.