Fay Lorraine Clark 1922 - 2023

Fay Lorraine Clark passed away December 1, 2023, at the age of 101. She was born in 1922 in Mabton, Washington.

Fay was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by one brother; five children; and numerous grandchildren.

