Families crowd downtown for first Christmas parade since 2019

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Children wave to Santa as he arrives on Third Street during Friday's Santa Parade. Marcus Larson/News-Register##Crowds gasp as lights are illuminated on the McMinnville Christmas tree in the city park next to the library.

Young and old alike said they were thrilled by the return of McMinnville's Santa Parade Friday afternoon -- and, of course, by the arrival of Santa on a fire truck at the end of the parade.

Many people followed the ladder truck down Third Street, heading for McMinnville City Park, where a tree lighting ceremony followed the parade.