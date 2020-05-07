F-15 Eagle flyovers to salute frontline workers

Submitted photo##Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagles assigned to the 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing fly along the Oregon Coast.

The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct F-15 Eagle flyovers Friday morning throughout the state as a show of support for Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The salute is scheduled to pass over the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville at 10:17 a.m. and over Providence Newberg Medical Center at 10:20 a.m.

The tribute is being conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.

“This is a joint effort to demonstrate support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response; the goal is to unite all Oregonians during this time,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department.

The Air Force said the flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training. Additional flyovers are scheduled to continue next Friday, with locations and times to be released later.

The Air Force Salutes flyover plan also includes flyovers from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, which are scheduled to fly over the Pacific Northwest in late May.

All passes are approximately 1,500 feet above ground level at approximately 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday, #Inthistogether.

“We are honored to pay tribute to everyone who has served on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Brig. General Donna Prigmore, Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard. “This is a small way of showing our gratitude for the big sacrifices that our healthcare workers, emergency responders, and so many others have made. We thank all of you.”