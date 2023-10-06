Explosion rocks McMinnville neighborhood

What the McMinnville Police have determined to be an IED (improvised explosive device) damaged a residence and two vehicles about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

No one was injured.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 11th and Evans streets on the report of an explosion.

The caller, who resides near that intersection, originally believed something exploded under her car, but it was determined “someone had thrown or placed” an IED, containing shrapnel, between the sidewalk and the side of the caller’s residence, according to Police Capt. Scott Fessler.

There was a small crater in a flowerbed off the edge of the sidewalk, towards the side of the caller’s house.

The explosion was powerful enough to blow out the passenger side windows of a vehicle parked on 11th Street and three windows of the caller’s residence facing 11th. The siding on the caller’s residence was damaged, as well as a second vehicle parked along 11th. It appeared to have been hit by shrapnel.

Any residents who have relevant information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Josh Eckroth (503-435-5611 desk, 503-437-1931 cell, josh.eckroth@mcminnvilleoregon.gov); or you can leave an anonymous message at the MacPD TipLine at 503-434-2337. Please reference case #23-3505.

If you reside within the boundaries of Northeast Fifth Street to 19th Street and Northeast Baker Street to Galloway Street, and you have video surveillance cameras that capture the roadway in front of your house, contact the police department if you have not already been contacted. With consent, the department would appreciate the opportunity to review video footage that was captured around the time of this incident.