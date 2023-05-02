Gary Lee Williamson 1944 - 2025

Gary Lee Williamson passed away at his home on January 13, 2025. He was born December 3, 1944, to Joe and Elva Williamson. He married Stella DeRaeve on November 16, 1968. They were married for 56 years.

Surviving are his children, Joely Williamson (Hans Hendgen) of McMinnville, Oregon, and Shelly (Gary) Mull of Amity, Oregon; grandchildren, Callee Roberts of Amity, and Conner Mull of Tempe, Arizona; and sister, Marilyn Whygle of Salem, Oregon. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Williamson and Joel Williamson.

He went to school in McMinnville. He was the second person hired at Cascade Steel when they opened in McMinnville and worked there for over 40 years. He was a member of the Chickasaw Nation.

Private family graveside services were held at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, Oregon.

To leave online condolences, please visit wwww.macyandson.com