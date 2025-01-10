Letters to the editor: Jan. 10, 2025
Signage blizzard redux?
Don’t count Lindsay Berschauer out just because she lost her re-election bid to Bubba King. There’s a rumor circulating that she plans on running again in about 18 months for Mary Starrett’s seat when Mary term-limits out.
If true, so sorry, Yamhill County. You will be seeing those annoying Lindsay election signs again.
Philip Haynes
McMinnville
Betraying the blue
Fortunately, the country has made it past Jan. 6 with an unremarkable certification of the vote.
We all remember the violent chaos attending the process four years ago. We followed it live on television, along with President Trump, who did nothing for more than three hours.
Now we’re being told Jan. 6, 2021, was just like any other day at the Capitol. Meanwhile, the president-elect is promising to pardon those charged and convicted for their involvement, saying “no group has been mistreated so terribly.”
We saw members of Congress running for their lives in the halls of the Capitol. We learned members of Congress and Vice President Pence’s security team were calling loved ones to tell them goodbye, fearing they were about to die.
The crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as gallows with a noose appeared. Capitol Police ordered members of Congress to don their gas masks, as tear gas had been released in the rotunda.
Some 140 police officers were injured. One died three days later after suffering strokes and four died by suicide in the following days.
Meanwhile, one rioter was killed by police and three members of the crowd died of medical emergencies. So there is no denying the violence.
Approximately 1,600 rioters have been charged with federal crimes. More than 900 have been convicted, 379 of them on charges that include assaulting a police officer. And members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are serving up to 22 years for seditious conspiracy.
How can Trump, who prides himself on backing the Blue, pardon individuals associated with assaults on police officers? Officer Gonell, one of those injured during the attack, said a sweeping pardon would be “a betrayal, a stab in the heart.”
Les Howsden
Amity
Power his, hardship ours
Nothing warms the heart of a billionaire more than an amateur government, a government that does not have the will or the skill to slow the flow of wealth and power to the top of the pyramid.
Elon Musk bought the best wrecking ball he could find, and it paid off. That $250 million he spent on “campaign support” immediately returned $708 million to his net worth and guaranteed our government would be functionally disabled.
That’s great news if you want the government on the sidelines, but not so great when you need an effective government to beat back the greed of our corporate billionaire class or to help stem the authoritarian tide they encourage here and abroad.
Elon warned us we should prepare for a period of “hardship” while he realigns our government’s priorities to suit his needs. He wants to see which politicians are eager to help him implement his agenda and which ones need a primary challenge, but still needs to figure out how Congress works, as that was not covered in his private school curriculum back in his native South Africa.
In his world, the job of government is to rig the economy to wean the lazy lower-classes from the social assistance they are used to, redirect the money to the billionaire class, round up those who object, and then stand back and watch the miracle as his unchecked power transforms our society.
Of course, he will not participate in the “hardship” he wants us to accept. But as long as our government protects his interests around the world with its money and might, it will all be for the greater good — his greater good.
Each party has its own billionaire problem. We need appropriate taxation, regulation and enforcement to put these predators back in their place as citizens, not gods.
Bill Johnson
McMinnville
Comments
Moe
Commenting on "Betraying the blue" (above):
Letter reflects a seriously distorted perception.
But obviously aligned with the likes of MSNBC.
Trump was selected in 2024, which was easy.
Possibly an honest vote would have been an even bigger landslide.
Biden was selected in 2020, which was a huge stretch, so the election was stolen. Hence January 6. But Trump failed to protect the mostly innocent J6ers arrested before he left office, and so far as I know, has not lifted a finger since. People held in prison, and unlawfully abused, for years over misdemeanor trespassing, or without even being charged - real political prisoners. J6 was a setup, obviously.
Moe
Continuing ...
For a fresh perspective, I suggest "ASHLI: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6" by Jack Cashill:
"The real question is not why thousands of women went to Washington on January 6. The real question is why the rest of us did not.
Unlike the women who descended on Washington in 2017 to protest the inauguration of President Trump, the women of January 6 did not come as women. They came as Americans, as patriots, as defenders of the republic. They did not wear pink hats. They wore MAGA hats. Their issues were indistinguishable from those of the men in their lives—the rule of law, free and fair elections, and the preservation of constitutional rights. They brought no laundry list of special needs like, say, “reproductive rights,” because they understood that no one was challenging their right to reproduce. In fact, many had reproduced abundantly.
There was not a single celebrity in their midst—no Ashley Judds, no Gloria Steinems, no Madonnas threatening to “blow up the White House.” These were Hillary’s “deplorables” in the flesh, a whole heaping basket of them, “irredeemable” to the last woman. On January 6, the very presence of these intrepid women at the Capitol so offended the natural order of things that many would be gassed and beaten. Two would never return home.
If resistance to government oppression has a face, it is that of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, a determined patriot and an enduring martyr. This is her story, and that of the other gallant women of January 6."
Moe
Commenting on "Signage blizzard redux?" above:
Put a sock in it.