Evelyne Joyce "Dolly" Huber 1945 - 2022

Evelyne Joyce "Dolly" Huber passed away in her home with her family by her side in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Dolly was born July 3, 1945, in California to Shirley and Earl J. Eddy. She grew up in Lafayette, Oregon. In 1964, she met and married David Huber. They continued to raise their family in Lafayette up to a year ago when they moved to Idaho Falls with their son and his family

Dolly touched the lives of so many people. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in serval roles. Her favorite was always working with the children. She was a Cub Scout leader for many years and a school bus driver for Dayton. She loved to craft, paint, read, write poems and so much more. She loved to give simple gifts to those she loved and cared for. She loved her family. This is what she will be remembered for.

There will be no memorial service at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.