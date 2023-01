Evelyn "Sami" Baker 1950 - 2022

Evelyn "Sami" Baker passed away November 29, 2022. She was a carefree and loving friend, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her brother, Paul Baker of Nevada, Shane Zimmerman of Oregon, and Dustin Zimmerman of Oregon; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.