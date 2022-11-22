Evelyn DeJong 1928 - 2022

On November 22, 2022, Evelyn DeJong, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, died at the age of 94.

Evelyn was born February 19, 1928, to Edward A. and Alice R. (Grauer) Brandt at their home place in Sheridan, Oregon.

Evelyn attended Scroggin Grade School, Sheridan High School and completed one year at Oregon State College. She married Richard DeJong on July 10, 1948. Together they raised their family, farmed and ran a machine fabrication shop in the Ballston area until their retirement.

They enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and fishing. Many summers were spent fishing at Depoe Bay. Travels included trips to Eastern Oregon, Alaska, Australia and many other areas across the U.S. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts and playing cards with friends. She was always ready for an impromptu picnic or drive in the mountains. Evelyn was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she played the organ for many years, taught Sunday school and was involved with church activities. Also. she helped at the polls during elections and Sheridan blood drives. She was involved with the Ballston Community Club and lead 4-H groups.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Curtis and Wanda DeJong, Gretchen and Steve Jones, Lori Sebern, Molly and Jason Ferder; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also, she is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Nordling, Sharon Willweber, Sarah Brandt Wilson, Nancy Lingenfelter and Edgar Brandt. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Brandt; and son-in-law, Roger Sebern.



A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 S.E. Schley St., Sheridan Oregon. Interment will follow the service at Green Crest Memorial Park. A light luncheon will be served at the church.

The service will be livestreamed on Trinity Lutheran Church's YouTube channel. There is a link from the website homepage to the channel. https://www.sheridantlc.org



The family appreciates the help of the many who cared for Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a local charity of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com