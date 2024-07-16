July 16, 2024 Tweet

Evans Street closed for roadwork

A city of McMinnville paving project has closed Evans Street from Northeast Eighth Street to 12th until 5 p.m. today. The work will continue Wednesday and Evans will be closed between 12th and15th streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to city staff. Evans will remain open to local traffic and detours have been established.

The roadwork is part of a larger project to replace 4,000 square yards of residential street surface in July and August, according to city staff.