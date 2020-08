Eva Luz Garcia Martinez 1921 - 2020

Eva Luz Garcia Martinez passed away August 16, 2020, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 98. Viewing will take place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com