Eugene Tunney Blane Sr. 1927 - 2019

Eugene Tunney Blane Sr. passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 91 in McMinnville, Oregon. Gene was born October 1, 1927, in Clarinda, Iowa (or Ida County, Iowa). In 1937, Gene’s family moved to Dundee, Oregon. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving in WWII, attaining the rank of seaman 1st class. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946, Gene moved to Coos County, Oregon, where he eventually met his wife, Dora Davenport. Gene and Dora were married December 5, 1950. They had two children, Vicki and Eugene Jr. In 1959, following his dream, Gene moved his family to Anchorage, Alaska. Gene and family also lived in Seward and Fairbanks, where Gene became a successful small businessman. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing throughout his life. In 1977, upon retirement, Gene and Dora moved back to Oregon, where they resided in Whiteson and McMinnville until his death.

Gene is survived by his wife, Dora Lee; his two children, Vicki Lee Hollowell and Eugene Jr.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a small memorial service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors. Gene will be laid to rest at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, at the Norway Cemetery in Coquille, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.