Esther Fay Phillips 1943 - 2019

Esther Fay Phillips, 75, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Esther was born in 1943 in Whiteson, Oregon, and graduated from high school in Amity, Oregon.

She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, loving on her dog Sam, and walking on the beach with her feet in the sand.

Esther is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn and Kim (Melaney); three grandchildren, Brenna, Makayla and Colton; sister, Betty; and brothers, Vern, Shorty and twin brother, Chester. Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Allen Phillips; brother, Don; and sister, Edie.

A graveside memorial for family and close friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OHSU Knight Cancer Institute for Leukemia research. Make checks payable to OHSU Foundation, 3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Rd, CR 145, Portland OR 97239. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.