Employee emails aren’t found in records search

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Roger
The farce is strong with this one.
rosebloomer
Starrett told Kulla, “There’s no surprise why you’re not getting them.”
It's no surprise because she made them up, they don't exist! Classic Starett, make a narrative up that fits your agenda.
yamhillbilly2
Why is anyone surprised? Two of our current commissioners are are total BS and now there is glaring proof. Of course Lindsay would redact the names on her letters. What proof is there that they come from county employees? Lindsay’s word? Her ‘word’ is quite frankly worthless! Maybe both she and Mary will decide to cut back on their lies. The recall can’t happen soon enough!
GRM
When the first article about this came up I already posted that this two were making this all up. Now we have prove. It’s a shame. Yamhill county deserves better. As an Independent voter I cross fingers that the recall will be successful.
fortress
When the going gets tough, Starrett and Berschauer lie. It's their regular mode of operation. The evil and corruption at the county lives on. We don't know even a sliver of it. It is time to send these two packing - along with some others at the county too. We need to elect people who actually run the county with integrity, and spend their time on things that matter.
David Bates
Suppose someone told you, in the days after 9/11, that 20 years later Americans would be at each other's throats over something virtually every public school student in America has been required to do for more than half a century? Would you believe that person?