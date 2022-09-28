Emily Doty Rosenbaum 1929 - 2022

Emily Mae Tischmak Doty Rosenbaum, of McMinnville, Oregon, died September 28, 2022, with family by her side. Emily was born April 17, 1929, in rural Shields, North Dakota. Her parents, Margaret and Emanuel Tischmak, farmed land they homesteaded after emigrating from what is present-day Krasna, Ukraine. She was the youngest of their nine children.

Emily moved to Oregon, where she met and married George Doty in 1950. They raised a family of five in West Linn. In 1951 she began her career with the U.S. Postal Service, working as a clerk at the West Linn Post Office and continued there for the next 32 years until her retirement. She was often the friendly face with a warm smile at the front counter.

While she worked full time, Emily seldom missed her children’s extracurricular events. She was active as a room mother, sports fan, pie baker and more. Halloween always brought the neighbor kids to the door for her homemade popcorn balls.

Later in life, Emily met Neil S. Rosenbaum, and they married in 1975. After retirement, they moved to Prineville, Oregon, and split their time between homes there and Yuma, Arizona. They made many friends, and they cherished their final years together. Neil preceded her in death in 2017.

Emily is survived by her children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Barbara Jean (Primus St. John) Doty; Micheal George (Chris) Doty, Ashley and Eric; Lawrence George (Devri) Doty, Dominic, Rennika and Mackenzie; Frank “Skip” Craig (Clare) Doty; and Glen Lee (Dayna) Doty, his sons, Jared and Jacob, and her daughter, Marissa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. Directly following Mass, a Celebration of Life will take place in the Willamette Room at the Red Lion Inn. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com