Ella Yutzy 1953 - 2025

Ella Yutzy, 71, beloved sister and aunt, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2025.

Ella was born September 25, 1953, at home in Amity, Oregon. A year later she moved with her family to McMinnville, Oregon, to become a lifelong resident.

Ella was office manager of Yutzy Builders, a family owned company. She enjoyed Craftsman homes, antiquing, tole and oil painting, baking, politics, and the challenge of jigsaw puzzles.

Ella’s greatest love and priority were her family and God. She was a constant “helping hand,” and time spent with family brought her greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sol and Cora Yutzy; and her eldest brother, Len Yutzy. She is survived by three siblings, Esther Youngberg, Dave Yutzy, and Sam Yutzy.

Ella will be remembered for her loyalty and commitment to family and her faith in God. She is deeply missed.