Elizabeth Lynn Carden 1982 - 2022

Elizabeth Lynn Carden was born April 11, 1982, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Jim and Julie VanDyke. Beth grew up in the beautiful Willamette Valley with her parents and brother, Ben VanDyke, on their farm in Yamhill, Oregon. She attended Yamhill Grade School and then Yamhill Carlton High School, where she graduated in 2000.

Beth went on to receive her education degree from Western Oregon University, followed by a master's degree in Curriculum and Assessment. She began her teaching career at Independence Grade School in Independence, Oregon. Beth also spent a year teaching at YCRC in Yamhill.

Beth was married to her long-time love Justin Carden in 2005. They were blessed with their first son, Carson, in 2006, and a second son, Porter, in 2008. Beth stayed home to raise her boys until they were old enough to attend school.

Beth’s dream was always to open her own private school, and in 2013 that dream came true when she opened Carden Creative Academy. During her time teaching at the academy, she made many friends and touched many lives. She will always be remembered by her students and their parents as “Teacher Beth." Beth had a way with children that made them feel comfortable, understood and loved. She met them on their level and wanted the best future for every one of her little friends.

Beth went to be with her Lord and Savior February 5, 2022, after a courageous, selfless and graceful battle with cancer. She was 39 years old.

She is an amazing woman, an amazing wife, an amazing mother, an amazing teacher, and my best friend.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to With Courage or Seeds of Hope. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.