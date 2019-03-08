Edward "Eddie" R. Berray - 1935 - 2019

Edward “Eddie” Raymond Berray, 83, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, died Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born August 5, 1935 in Hillsborough, Florida, the son of Edward W. and Ruth E. (Tritt) Berray. He lived in Clearwater Beach, Florida, until moving to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He then moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he graduated from high school. He has lived in Vancouver for more than 50 years. Eddie served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in June of 1962. He owned and operated his house painting business, “Berray Painting,” until he retired in 2017. On June 30, 1984, he married Lillian “Lynn” Louise (Smith) Druliner in Vancouver. He was an avid balsa wood plane enthusiast. He volunteered with the Vancouver High School Science Olympics, building planes with the students. He competed in balsa wood plane competitions at the Kibbie Dome in Boise. He enjoyed go-carts, motorcycles and hot rods. He loved to visit with his friends over a cup of coffee and tell jokes. He was always very supportive of his wife and her hobbies and having the grandchildren involved with the balsa planes.

He is survived by his step-children Deborah L. Shaw of Albany, Steven W. Druliner of Silverton and Pam L. Druliner of Boise; along with eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a cousin, Donna Raatz of Winneconne, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Berray, on December 29, 2011.

A graveside service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, in the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery in Grand Ronde, Oregon. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a memory or message for the family, please go to www.dallastribute.com.