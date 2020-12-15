Edna V. Goode 1927 - 2020

Edna Viola Goode passed away December 15, 2020. She was 93. Edna, or "Asay," her maiden name which she preferred to be called, was born April 25, 1927, in the small town of Byron, Wyoming, to Delora May Alexander and John Edwin Asay. The Alexanders and Asays were pioneers who helped settle the western United States. She had an older sister, Lucille May, who passed away before she was a month old. She had another sister, Norma Lenora, and an older brother, Frank Adelbert. At the age of three, her father fell into a river in Anaconda, Montana, caught pneumonia and passed away. The four of them lived a hardscrabble life…a single mother with three young children during the Great Depression.

Asay married Paul V. Martinis in 1944, and had a son, Paul E. Martinis, in 1945. In 1958, she married Richard “Dick” Goode, and in 1977 moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to her brother Frank’s family. She called Mac her home ever since. Asay was a waitress by trade and worked at Tommy’s Restaurant for many years. She loved to serve others and especially her own family.

Asay is survived by her sister, Sheryl LeFors; sons, Paul Martinis and Mark Goode; and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Martinis; as well as seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She has been a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a primary teacher for many years and a temple worker for many more.

Asay’s funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, and like all things during the pandemic, limited to close friends and family. If you would like to attend virtually, send an email to ericstevenmartinis@gmail.com for the link.

