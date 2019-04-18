Easter egg hunts this Saturday

Easter egg hunts scheduled Saturday, April 20, include:

Amity: Amity Volunteer Fire Department, the Amity Valley Women’s Club and the Amity Lion’s Club cosponsor an Easter egg hunt for children through 9 years of age at 10 a.m. in Amity City Park.

Ballston: Ballston Ladies Group is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ballston Park for children 10 and younger.

Carlton: The Carlton fire district will host an egg hunt for children 10 and younger at 10 a.m. in Wennerberg Park.

Dayton: Dayton High School FFA members will host two egg hunts: Children in third-grade and younger will search for eggs at 10 a.m. in the city park. Fourth- through sixth-graders will have an egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. on the soccer field behind Dayton Grade School.

Lafayette: Lafayette Community Church will host a free egg hunt at 10 a.m. sharp in Joel Perkins Park. Coffee and hot cocoa will be served. For information, call 503-864-3067.

McMinnville: The McMinnville Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on the McDaniel Lane side of Wortman Park.

McMinnville: Linfield College will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. in the Oak Grove on the Baker Street side of the campus. Children ages 11 and younger are welcome.

McMinnville: Vineyard Heights Assisted Living and Retirement Cottages will host an egg hunt event at the retirement center at 345 S.W. Hill Road. Children can search for eggs at 10:15 a.m.. Brunch will follow from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A $5 donation is suggested, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit Provoking Hope.

McMinnville: Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum will host an Easter Eggstravaganza! from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The indoor egg hunt will start at 9:30, with the Easter bunny arriving by helicopter at 10:30. Cost is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children 5 to 16, and $5 for museum members. To register, send email to reception@evergreenmuseum.org.

Sheridan: Sheridan Chamber of Commerce will hide about 3,000 eggs in the city park on Northeast Yamhill Street for the city’s annual Easter egg hunt. The search will start at 10 a.m.

Willamina: Hofenbredl Realty, 322 N.E. Main St., will host a visit from the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Yamhill: The Homesteaders 4-H Club will host Yamhill’s annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Beulah Park. Peter Rabbit will be there. The Yamhill Community Club and T&E General Store sponsors the annual event.

West of Yamhill: Camp Yamhill, at 19651 N.W. Old Railroad Grade Road, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children through 10 years of age from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The hunt for eggs will start at 2 p.m. sharp, with related activities throughout the afternoon.