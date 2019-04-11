Dwayne D. Turley - 1936 - 2019

Dwayne D. Turley, 83, of Grants Pass, Oregon, formerly of Albany, Oregon, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Born in 1936 to William and Florence (Boyington) Turley of Bird City, Kansas, he moved with his family in the early 1940s, first to Redmond, Oregon, then to Yamhill County, where he spent his early years in school and dairy farming with his father and brothers. Dwayne was the last surviving sibling of this family of the eight children of William and Florence.

He owned and operated Turley Trucking and R&D Trucking from 1977 to 2013, moving the location from Grants Pass, Oregon, to Tangent, Oregon, during these years in business. Prior to 1977, he resided in Stayton, Oregon, and Happy Camp, California, following his passion for logging and trucking.

Dwayne was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Elks, more recently enjoying music and dancing at the Elks and Eagles clubs in Albany and Salem. For the last several years, he was always joined with his “special” dancing partner, Sandy Moritz of Sheridan, Oregon.

Dwayne is survived by his four sons and one daughter, Craig Turley of Grants Pass, Roshan Shahim of Eugene, Oregon, Amir (Tammy) Shahim of Yoncalla, Oregon, Robert (Laura) Turley of Grants Pass and Chris (Dawna) Turley of Salem;12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena (Rene) Turley; his daughter, Kimberly Turley; and his two sons, Scott Turley and Bijan Shahim.

Hull & Hull Funeral Directors of Grants Pass is taking care of arrangements. At Mr. Turley's request, no services will be held.

If you would like, please consider a donation in Dwayne’s name to the ALS Association or Hospice of Oregon.