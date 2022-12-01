Dwaine Elwood Massey 1939 - 2022

Dwaine Elwood Massey passed away December 1, 2022, at home in Amity, Oregon, due to declining health in recent years following a heart attack in January 2017.

Dwaine was born June 20, 1939, in Amity to Elwood and Lucille Massey. He spent his youth working on his grandfather Stephens farm, that same energy he applied to work throughout his life. His aunt Neidra described when he and his cousins were kids, Dwaine would circle the room twice before the others got going.

Dwaine attended Amity schools until his sophomore year, moving to Carlton, Oregon, and graduating from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1957. This is where he met the love of his life, Joyce Ashley, and they married in July of 1958.

Self-employed most of his life, he began working a swing shift for Smith and Sonnleitner Cookie Company during his senior year and afterward until 1960. He moved his family to Gold Beach, Oregon. He worked for U.S. Plywood Company, receiving a certificate in management and was foreman for seven years. Dwaine moved to Salem in 1967 and worked for Elsner Auto Dealership until 1973. Then on to Florence, Oregon, where he went into a partnership with his brother, Doug Massey, at Florence Welding and Machine Shop. They provided heating and air conditioning, welding and had a continuous gutter machine. In 1986, he started We’re Organized in Wilsonville, Oregon. He lived in Sherwood, then later moved to Amity. We’re Organized is still operating and managed by his son-in-law, Rick Goolsby, and grandson, Andrew Goolsby.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce; his children, son, Mark (wife Macy), and daughter, Kelli (husband Rick); his siblings, Dennis, Fran and Doug; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick; and youngest son, Todd Massey.

Services for Dwaine will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 16, at Macy & Son, with interment at Hopewell Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.