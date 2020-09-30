Duane Hurt 1948 - 2020

Duane Hurt peacefully passed from earth to heaven on September 30, 2020. He was born March 15, 1948, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Carl and Anna Hurt. His mother, Anna, served faithfully for many years as Yamhill City Clerk.

Duane was often seen in his younger years happily walking Main Street in Yamhill and McMinnville, gleefully and lovingly opening those big old arms to almost all those he met. He didn’t know a stranger but, by the grace of God, avoided those who might not feel the same.

He eventually left Yamhill after his mother, Anna, passed away, to Beaverton, then Vancouver, Washington, to live with his sister, Maureen Rafferty, who cared for him for 28 years. His last three years were spent in a lovely adult family home, where he enjoyed spotless care and sincere deep love by his caretakers, Constantine and Aurelia Kornuta/Pukay, and their staff. He truly was treated like a special family member and loved it there.

Duane worked for several years at grocery stores and restaurants around McMinnville and Vancouver, where he joyfully and lovingly kibitzed with customers and enjoyed serving others.

He is survived by Maureen Rafferty, his sister; cousins, Frances Cline, Lorna, Tim and John Greenhoot, and Sharon Ullrich; nephews, Justin and Troy Hurt; and niece, Jeri Ann Hurt.

His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. October 24, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. Please call Maureen for a reservation @ 360-750-6746.