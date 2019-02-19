Duane Andrew Overgard - 1959 - 2019

Duane Andrew Overgard was born October 27, 1959, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Jack Kenneth Overgard and Betty Jean Joslyn-Overgard. He was suddenly and unexpectedly taken from his family and went to heaven February 19, 2019, in Dayton, Oregon, at only 59 years and 115 days young. He died as he lived, working and serving his family.

He attended Dayton schools all 12 years, graduating in 1977. He started his lifetime career in high school, working for a local drywall company. He spent 40 years in the trade, working his way up to union superintendent before retiring in 2014.

Duane was talented, creative and helpful to everyone he knew. In retirement, he built incredible and beautiful wood projects: benches, lamps, tables and art. He loved to fish, camp and go off-roading. His most joyous moments were spent with his wife on Friday date nights, bragging about his daughters, playing with his granddaughters, and cruising in his Corvette. In recent years, he really enjoyed connecting with friends and former classmates on the internet.

After “retiring,” he took on the maintenance and repair work of Alderbrook Gardens, the family nursery in Dayton. He just put up a new greenhouse in the last month he was extremely proud of. He was the oil changer, bench-builder, deliveryman, logger, and ultimate handyman. But more than anything, he loved his family. He was so proud of his daughters and was the most loving and affectionate Papa to his grandchildren. He was also known as “Dad” and “Papa” to several children and grandchildren whom he loved and treated as his own. Duane had a large, close-knit family, with many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews who will always miss him. He was very well-known in the Dayton community, with a huge circle of friends mourning his loss.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Leslie Overgard; his mother-in-law, Ann Albright; his children, Elizabeth Overgard Wytoski (Chris), Christina Overgard, Jenna White and Samantha Schweiger; and his grandchildren, Amelia, Allison and Annalise Wytoski, Hannah White, and Adam and Matthew Schweiger.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Overgard; father, Jack Overgard; two brothers, Kenneth and David Overgard; and two infant grandsons, Angel and Astor Wytoski.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Dayton Christian Church. A viewing will take place from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.