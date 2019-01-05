Dr. John A. Dante - 1933 - 2019

Dr. John A. Dante was born in 1933 to parents John Antone Dante and Rea Onita (Street) Dante in San Francisco. He died January 5, 2019, at home at the age of 85.

He was raised in Florence, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1952. He attended the University of Oregon and graduated with a DMD degree from the U of O Dental School in 1959. He established his dental office in McMinnville, Oregon, where he practiced for 23 years. He was a member of the Lions Club. He later opened an office in Florence, where he practiced dentistry for another 10 years. Following retirement, he and his wife returned to McMinnville, where they have lived the past 11 years.

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Jeannine (Worthylake) Dante; a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was dearly loved by all. He was a man of faith. Hunting, fishing and camping with family were among his favorite pastimes.

Surviving are his wife; two sons, Jon Dante of Dayton, Oregon, and Alan Dante of McMinnville; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for family members at the historic, pioneer Fir Grove Cemetery in Ada, Oregon, south of Florence. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.