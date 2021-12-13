Doyle Butler 1937 - 2021

Doyle Duane Butler was born November 16, 1937, to Ralph and Katherine Butler in Yelm, Washington. He spent his childhood in many Oregon cities, including Lakeview, Tillamook, Ashland and Portland before finally settling in Amity, Oregon, where he met the love of his life in high school. He married LaVerda Yvonne Irwin on October 5, 1957. Their early years were spent between Willamina, Oregon, and Burnt Ranch, California, before moving back to Willamina where they have lived for the past 47 years.

Doyle worked at Willamina Clay Products for nine years and Willamina Lumber for 31 years before retiring in 2006. He enjoyed fishing on the Nestucca River and 101 Bridge, taking Sunday drives and playing slots at Spirit Mountain Casino. He would go to the casino four times a week and had a ritual of putting on his lucky ring, gold chain, and stuffing his pockets full of his good luck charms and candy. Doyle was known as “Candy Man,” and enjoyed greeting everyone with an offering of candy from his pocket--sometimes lint-covered.

Doyle had a large family and relished being surrounded by all his girls. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaVerda Butler; six daughters, Cindy (Jim) Houk, Tina Meyerhofer, Sandy Pond, Tammy (John) Gould-Helms, LeAnn (David) Keyser and Candy Scranton; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. His infectious laughter filled a room, and he left a vacancy in our hearts. He passed away December 13, 2021, surrounded by family.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, at Hopewell Cemetery, 21600 S.E. Church Road, Dayton OR 97114.