Douglas Moore 1942 - 2020

Douglas Clayton Moore, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away May 31, 2020, due to advanced Parkinson’s disease. He was 78.

In 1960, Doug graduated from Wilson High School, where he was active in student government and was a standout scholar-athlete (basketball and baseball). In 1964, he graduated from Willamette University with a double major in math and economics. While there, he met and married Judy Jessen; they later divorced. Doug graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1966 with a master's in Industrial Administration. He was then employed as a financial analyst for Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan, and Pittsburg, California, before returning home to Portland, where he worked for Evans Products and Boise Cascade. He eventually retired as CFO of Cascadia Pacific Management.

Doug was a dedicated father. He coached his son’s junior baseball team for several years and was his kid’s biggest cheerleader, never missing a school activity, sporting event or musical performance. Doug enjoyed being with family, going to the movies, visiting the beach, strawberry milkshakes, and a good joke, He particularly liked watching baseball, especially his son-in law’s and grandson’s games.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Brosius of McMinnville; son, Jeff (LeeAnn) Moore of Naperville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Allison, Megan, David, Luke and John; and one great-grandchild.

Private graveside services have been held.