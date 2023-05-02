Douglas Eugene Littlejohn 1939 - 2025

On January 3, 2025, Doug peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family, at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon. He was born June 1, 1939, in Oregon City, Oregon, to parents Elwin and Edith Littlejohn.

Doug graduated in 1957 from Willamina High School. In 1964, he received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon. He played football throughout these years, and continued to be a lifetime fan. He was an ardent advocate of Scholastic Sports Programs. Doug served in the Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge in 1964. He was a proud member of the Associated Oregon Loggers. For 30 years, he was chairman of the Grand Ronde Water Board. He also served as chairman of the Willamina School District.

In 1944, the Littlejohn family moved to the Willamina-Grand Ronde area where Littlejohn Logging Company was established. For over eight decades, Doug considered this his home. His legacy of kindness and commitment to his family and community will be deeply missed.

Doug is survived by brother, Gary (Marlene) Littlejohn; sons, Mike (Michelle) Littlejohn, and Wes Littlejohn of Willamina, and Jon (Colleen) Schaffer of Bettendorf, Iowa; daughter, Nicole (Dan) Mitchell of Salem; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by both parents; wives, Judy McCann and Ann Schaffer; daughter, Brandi Lindblom; brother, Louis Littlejohn; and sister, Eileen Holsclaw.

Friends are invited to attend Doug's Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2025, to be held at Willamina High School.

A family graveside service will take place immediately prior at noon at Green Crest Cemetery in Sheridan, Oregon.

No flowers by request: please send donations to Willamina High School FFA or Athletic Program.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.