Dorothy Springer - 1919 - 2019

Dorothy Springer passed away April 28, 2019. She was born December 24, 1919, in Lead, South Dakota, the youngest of 14 children. She married E.M. (Bud) Springer. Dorothy taught first grade in Carlton for one year before opening a restaurant with her husband in McMinnville, Oregon. She was famous for her homemade pies and outgoing personality. Dorothy retired from the business in 1972 after a 25-year run. After closing Bud & Dot’s restaurant, she would often say how much she missed seeing the customers.

Dorothy loved to travel to see her large family and was always the last person to leave the dance floor. She died quietly at home with her family.

Surviving are her son and seven grandchildren.