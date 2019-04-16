Dorothy Schnell - 1929 - 2019

Dorothy Mae Schnell passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2019. Dorothy was the baby of 18 children born to Albert and Mary Victorino, in Kauai, Hawaii. She was raised on the island of Oahu, where she met and married a young soldier named Verlyn D. Schnell. She moved to Portland, Oregon, where she raised four children, William, David, Verlyn Jr. and Jeri. She worked in the tech industry for many years. When she retired, she moved to Yamhill, Oregon, to be near her daughter, where she lived happily for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and crafts. She loved camping, fishing, clamming and crabbing on the Oregon Coast. She was a loving and caring woman who was loved by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by 17 siblings; her husband, Ike; her son, Verlyn Jr.; and two grandchildren, Greg and Dana Schnell. She leaves behind her two sons, Bill and Dave Schnell; her daughter, Jeri (Paul) Collins; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at her daughter's home in Yamhill.