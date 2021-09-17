Dorothy Heath 1935 - 2021

Dorothy Heath passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by family. Dorothy was born June 22, 1935, to Leonard and Nelly Hackney in McGirk, Missouri. The fifth of 13 siblings, she often reminisced of fond memories with her brothers and sisters. At the age of 18 she moved to Oregon to join her family. She met Carrel (Shorty) Heath soon after she arrived and they were married in Stevenson, Washington. They were married for 64 years.

Dorothy was a loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend. She was a beautiful, strong, caring woman with a playful sense of humor. Her door—and her heart—were always open to anyone in need of food, shelter or love. She possessed a strong sense of community, and started a foster home to support individuals who could no longer care for themselves.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tammy; and nine siblings. She is survived by her husband, Shorty of Amity; sisters, Cricket Narramore of White City, Patsy Hackney of Eugene, and Karen Sue Culbertson of White City; sons, Russel (Norma), Richard, and Micah (Heather); grandchildren, Troy (Andrea), Kristen (Jared), Kindra (Chris), Stephanie (Ryan), and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Daunte, Kaden, Autumn, Sawyer, Amelia and Jaxon. Dorothy’s spirit will endure in the hearts of the countless lives touched by her kindness and endless generosity.

Viewing for Dorothy will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville OR. Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Amity Cemetery following funeral. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.