Dorothy Diane Bert 1944 - 2021

We will be celebrating the life of our much loved Dorothy with the comfort that she is walking with the Lord. Dorothy Diane Bert left us on August 8, 2021. Words can never fully express how much she meant to us and her many friends.

Dorothy was a giving and softhearted person who enjoyed the simple things in life. Raised in the small town of Dayton, Washington, by her parents, Lester and Bonnie Carson, Dorothy had three siblings, Elaine, Emery and Fred.

Dorothy married Frank Bert in 1969, and with this marriage became a stepmother to three children, Ron, Alva and Julie. Three years later in 1972, Dorothy and Frank received their inheritance. They became the guardians of Elaine's five children. Penny, Vicki, Cindy, Ron and Sheli.

We were privileged with their love, security and wonderful home-cooked meals. Summers meant a full house of eight children. Being 28 years old with a full-time job, a working husband, one dog and too many cats certainly was not for the faint of heart. Our love, gratitude, and thankfulness have no bounds.

In 1977, with three children left to raise, Dorothy and Frank moved to McMinnville, Oregon. The majority of her working career was in cooking. She retired in 2007 after working 28 years as the food service supervisor for the Amity School District. She was the lunch lady who was known for her cinnamon rolls and, of course, giving love to more children. She was blessed to have a wonderful crew of women she worked with over the years.

Dorothy was devoted to Christ. She loved her family wholeheartedly. As a mother, she made many sacrifices. She was selfless. Dorothy was a proud supporter of the Amity Warriors. She enjoyed the Oregon coast, NASCAR, and spoiling her many grandchildren. Her love of cooking for family gatherings will always be remembered. A hobby she also enjoyed for many years was making wedding and birthday cakes.

Dorothy is survived by Frank, her husband of 52 years; her brother, Fred Carson, (Sharleen); her children, Ron Bert (Robin), Alva Bert, Julie Bert, Vicki Thomte (Wes), Cindy Fry (Jim), Ron Rice (Jackie), and Sheli Spencer (Mike). She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Emery (1950); sister, Elaine (2011); and daughter, Penny Meissner (2017). Please join us for her celebration of life at noon Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Sheridan Baptist Church in Sheridan, Oregon. Tribute also at crowncremationburial.com. In remembrance of Dorothy’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Sheridan Baptist Church.