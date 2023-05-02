Heaven called to Dorothy Bernards and she passed peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.

In 1929, Dorothy was born to parents Francis and Minnie Vanderzanden of Roy, Oregon. She and her five siblings grew up on the family strawberry farm. There was no such thing as a lazy summer day, but Dorothy had fond memories of her childhood: swimming in the creek, sewing doll clothes, or her father making homemade ice cream when it snowed.

Dorothy Vanderzanden and Larry Bernards married May 1, 1951, at St. Francis Church in Roy, Oregon. Throughout 67 years of marriage, they shared their Catholic faith, a love of salmon fishing, and helping children and grandchildren with various home projects. In 2018, Larry preceded Dorothy in death.

Dorothy never learned to ride a bike, but that was about the only thing she couldn’t do! She upholstered furniture, painted interiors and exteriors, produced wedding cakes and taught herself fine art painting in addition to gardening, tailored sewing and baking hundreds of pies in her lifetime.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Frank Vanderzanden (Fran), and Ron Vanderzanden (Sharie); and by her five children, Maureen Reynolds (Richard), Chuck Bernards (Lanette), Debra Thorsnes (Dave), Jeanne Bernards, and Mary Paolazzi; 11 grandchildren, Devin, Kellyn, Mitch, Andrea, Jeff, Lawren, Krista, Gina, Cherie, Jonathan, and Brandon; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, January 3, at St. James Catholic Parish in McMinnville, Oregon, beginning with the Rosary at 12:30 p.m., then a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Graveside service and a reception will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at OHSU. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.