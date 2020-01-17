Dorothy Arlene Delashmutt 1929 - 2020

Dorothy Arlene Delashmutt passed away January 17, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born November 11, 1929, in McMinnville, Oregon, to William and Myrtle Barker. Dorothy graduated from McMinnville High School in May of 1947 and married Robert (Bob) Delashmutt in August of 1947. They had two children, Stephen and Jeanne.

Dorothy and Robert were married for 60 years. Robert died July 28, 2007. They have left a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a housewife, raising her children and helping her husband with his contracting business. She became an LPN and worked as a psychiatric nurse at the University of Oregon Medical Center, retiring in 1993.

Dorothy loved her family, she loved to travel in their motorhome, and she loved rocks and gemstones. She lived in McMinnville most of her life until her last year, when she moved to the coast to be with family.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church, McMinnville, Oregon.






