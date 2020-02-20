Donna Leah Brown 1934 - 2020

Donna Leah Brown passed away February 20, 2020, in the presence of family. She was born in Freewater, Oregon, on February 26, 1934, to Fred Matthew and Elsie Edna (Schlenker) Eisler.

She married Frank Henry Lux in 1950 in Sheridan, Oregon, and then married Edgar Brown in 1970.

Donna lived at the Mill Street farm in Sheridan until 1976, when she and Edgar moved to Amity, Oregon. She worked at the Norbest Turkey Plant in Salem, Mrs. Smith’s Pies in McMinnville, Pacific Signs in McMinnville, and then A-dec in Newberg until 1986, when she retired.

She was a member of the Yamhill County Extension Service, Sheridan Canter Club and Braids and Braves Square Dance Club with her husband Edgar. She also volunteered at the McMinnville Hospital for a number of years. Donna enjoyed meeting with her A-dec ladies for lunch every month and spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her brother, Robert (Flora) Eisler; daughter, Rozella Dee (Geoff) Smith; daughter-in-law, Donna (Pat McGanty) Lux; grandchildren, Kerri Dee (James) Lux-Tagen, Joseph Frank (Tanya) Smith, Matthew Frank (Sarah) Lux, and Amanda Jo (Andy) McMahon; stepdaughter, Barbara (Greg; deceased) Kenoyer; stepson, Tom (Helen) Brown; grandchildren, Shannon (Jeff) Lawrence, Brandon Kenoyer, Alex (Sheena) Kenoyer, Trevor Kenoyer, Sierra Kenoyer, Tyler Brown, Tully Brown, Shelby Brown and Heather Brown. Donna is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Lux in 1969; father, Fred Eisler Sr. in 1981; son, Freddie Joe Lux in 1993; mother, Elsie Eisler in 2000; son, Jerry Alan Lux in 2002; second husband, Edgar Brown in 2007; and older brother, Fred Eisler Jr. in 2011.

A special thanks to granddaughter, Kerri Lux-Tagen, great-granddaughters, Rebecca Lynne Hosner and Brandi Shawntee Pushor and great-great-granddaughter, Julia Rose Hosner, for caring for Donna during her final days.

Per Donna’s request, there will be no memorial service held. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.hustonjost.com