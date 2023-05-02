Donna A. Michael 1927-2024

Donna A. Michael was born October 16, 1927, and passed away in the early morning hours of October 23, 2024. She was the daughter of Lester and Edith Oldham. Donna had a brother, Jim, and a sister, Bea. They were raised up Gopher Valley outside Sheridan, Oregon.

After graduating from Sheridan High School, she went to business school in Portland. She worked for Oregon Mutual Insurance until she married Clayton Michael and started a family.

Donna is survived by her three children, Linda, Gary, and Mary Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; her parents, Lester and Edith; her brother, Jim Oldham; and her sister, Bea Waddell.

Donna loved flowers, but she also loved giving to many charities. You can remember her fondly any way you would like. Just know she loved you all very much.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.