Donald Robert Hedstrom 1934 - 2020

Donald Robert Hedstrom passed away January 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born January 24, 1934, in Thessalon, Canada, and adopted by Robert and Ethel Hedstrom. He is survived by his two daughters, Carolyn Skaggs and Marjorie Kniola. He has nine great-grandchildren and seven grandchildren.

He served four years in the armed forces. He worked as an insurance salesman for 30 years, and owned and operated his own office building in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also was the owner of a tanning studio and travel agency. He moved to Oregon in 1997.

He enjoyed playing pool on the APA league and was well known all over Yamhill County for his love of the game. He was loved by all and will be missed terribly.

A service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

