Donald Ray King 1957 - 2021

Donald King passed away quietly January 2, 2021, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was 63.

Don was a graduate of Dayton High School, after which he entered the work force at a plywood mill in McMinnville, Oregon, followed by the oil fields in California, then on to mining in Nevada before moving to Alaska, where he has worked at Fort Knox Gold Mine for the past 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth. He leaves behind his mother, Bev of McMinnville; his brother, Cliff of Yamhill; sisters, Kristine Resnick and Carol King, both of McMinnville, and Cheryl Byrnes, who resides in Oklahoma; along with nine nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Praise Assembly, 930 N.E. Third St. in McMinnville.

Don was an avid fisherman and hunter, and Alaska was his dream. He had a full life here, and it ain’t over yet. We will meet again where this dirt road ends. Until then, we will all miss him.